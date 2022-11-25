Perugia does not stop, which, already winter champion, conquers the thirteenth consecutive victory, clearly overcoming Modena in three sets. Andrea Anastasi’s team is proving to be an authentic steamroller, with the ninth consecutive success in the Superlega, in addition to the two in the Supercoppa and the two matches won in the Champions League. Initially Sir Safety (with the renunciation for the turn over to Flavio and Rychlicki) sided with Giannelli as director, Herrera as opposite, Solè and Russo as central players, Leon and Semeniuk as spikers and Colaci as libero. On the other hand, Modena presented itself with Bruno as director, Lagumdzija as opposite, Stankovic and Sanguinetti as central players, Rinaldi and Ngapeth as spikers, with Rossini as libero.

The first set saw Perugia extend from the start (6-3), preventing Andrea Giani’s team from reacting and gradually extending the margin (16-10) and finding two fantastic aces from Herrera and a very effective Russian, who they made everything easier until the final point (25-17) which arrived thanks to a serving error by Rinaldi. Same script in the second set with Perugia who, after a first phase dedicated to balance, extended again with Herrera (5 points in the fraction) protagonist and also in this case the momentary growth of one Ngapeth (5 points also for him out of 7 total in the match) very discontinuous and in the end it was Semeniuk who conquered the final point (25-16) with an attack deflected over the back line by the wall. The third set was more fought-over, with the decline in Perugia which allowed Modena to stay longer in the match after the first phase of balance (13-13) and with Sir Safety which, after a first attempt to escape, was reached on the 18-18 (ace by Bruno) and then the decisive extension was on 21-19 with a block by Solè on a lob by Bruno. From that moment on, Modena shut down and Perugia went on to win (25-20) with a block by Solè and Herrera (Mvp and best scorer of the match with 13 points) over Rinaldi.