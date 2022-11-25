Home Sports Volleyball, Superlega, Perugia still without rivals: Modena bows
Sports

Volleyball, Superlega, Perugia still without rivals: Modena bows

by admin
Volleyball, Superlega, Perugia still without rivals: Modena bows

In the recovery of the fifth day the Umbrians overwhelm Giani’s team. Excellent proof of the Cuban opposite Herrera

Perugia-Modena 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-20)

Perugia does not stop, which, already winter champion, conquers the thirteenth consecutive victory, clearly overcoming Modena in three sets. Andrea Anastasi’s team is proving to be an authentic steamroller, with the ninth consecutive success in the Superlega, in addition to the two in the Supercoppa and the two matches won in the Champions League. Initially Sir Safety (with the renunciation for the turn over to Flavio and Rychlicki) sided with Giannelli as director, Herrera as opposite, Solè and Russo as central players, Leon and Semeniuk as spikers and Colaci as libero. On the other hand, Modena presented itself with Bruno as director, Lagumdzija as opposite, Stankovic and Sanguinetti as central players, Rinaldi and Ngapeth as spikers, with Rossini as libero.

The first set saw Perugia extend from the start (6-3), preventing Andrea Giani’s team from reacting and gradually extending the margin (16-10) and finding two fantastic aces from Herrera and a very effective Russian, who they made everything easier until the final point (25-17) which arrived thanks to a serving error by Rinaldi. Same script in the second set with Perugia who, after a first phase dedicated to balance, extended again with Herrera (5 points in the fraction) protagonist and also in this case the momentary growth of one Ngapeth (5 points also for him out of 7 total in the match) very discontinuous and in the end it was Semeniuk who conquered the final point (25-16) with an attack deflected over the back line by the wall. The third set was more fought-over, with the decline in Perugia which allowed Modena to stay longer in the match after the first phase of balance (13-13) and with Sir Safety which, after a first attempt to escape, was reached on the 18-18 (ace by Bruno) and then the decisive extension was on 21-19 with a block by Solè on a lob by Bruno. From that moment on, Modena shut down and Perugia went on to win (25-20) with a block by Solè and Herrera (Mvp and best scorer of the match with 13 points) over Rinaldi.

See also  Pordenone is forty but not enough for salvation

November 24th – 10.19pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Dongxiq·chinadialogue | Can the national football team return...

A booty of three golds for Lavinia Magistris...

Davis Cup: Canada-Italy in the semifinals

Thiago Silva against Stojkovic: “He disrespected Brazil”

Women’s Champions, Juventus 1-1 Arsenal –

Neymar, ankle injury and tears after Brazil-Serbia

Euroleague, Milan-Fenerbahe: second consecutive defeat at the Forum...

Soccer. Alpes Cesio chooses Mr. Speranza to try...

Richarlison, who is the centre-forward who decided Brazil-Serbia

Renewal downwards? Asensio takes the World showcase and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy