The Serbian centre-back is the active player with the most point blocks: “It will be a delicate match against Civitanova”

The king of walls toured Italy from Corigliano to Trento in almost 16 years of career.

Marko Podrascanin looks back and what does he see?

“From the beginning this has been a dream. To live here, but above all to be able to play in the most beautiful league in the world. I was still a child in Serbia when I started following Serie A. From the days when Miljkovic played for Lube, I practically never got lost. a game”.

A human journey not only of matches and bulwarks?

“I was a boy, I became a man with his family. From that first year in Corigliano where I went on loan… But for me it was important to play as much as possible. That too was a good experience, even if there “It had been some problems. I was a lucky person: I’ve always managed to stay with top teams, first Lube where we won a lot, then Perugia where we brought the first trophies from that city and now Trento.”

“I say the block. It always remains the most beautiful fundamental of all volleyball. When you stop the most important or strongest opponent it is a great satisfaction”.

Marko Podrascanin is the active player with the most blocks made between the championship and the playoffs (989), he can still go up a lot. Do you often look at the leaderboard?

“Until I arrived in Trento, I never followed her. Now a little more, because Franz Segala, who works for the company, keeps me updated on who is closest to me…”. See also Volleyball, Superlega: Verona conquers Cisterna and rises to third place in the standings

How do you see Trent? It has made a big leap in quality in recent years, but it lacks the great result.

“As I’ve always said, losing two Champions League finals and two Club World Cup finals didn’t please me. Now I have more incentive to achieve something. I came here to win trophies, not to lose finals… Every they have made some improvements. For the moment the championship is not showing that we are close to Perugia, we have already lost 7 games, while they still have none, but in direct matches such as in the Super Cup or the World Cup in Brazil we have been much closer to them. This bodes well for the rest of the season. I believe a lot in our team, in our staff who can achieve a great result between now and the end of the year. We have the strength to do it”.

And on Saturday there’s the Civitanova match.

“We come to this match after a not so brilliant period. Both us and them after a few defeats. It’s a fundamental match to try to attack second place. I think it’s not only important from the point of view of the standings, for the three points , but also from a mental point of view to try to get out of this somewhat negative period”.

Perugia is making a league of its own…

“That’s true. But if I look at my experience, I’d say that everything is still open. I truly believe that we are perhaps the only team that this year in Italy can try to steal some trophy from Perugia. Maybe not now because we come from a complicated period and after so many games, but we can do it later on”. See also Volleyball women: Egonu show, Conegliano also takes the championship

January 20 – 07:56

