After the change of coach, the Tuscans score their second victory in the league. Vero Volley out of the Italian Cup

Last day of the first round, decisive to complete the picture of the 8 participants in the Italian Cup

Siena-Monza 3-1 (26-24, 22-25, 28-26, 25-21) With Pelillo in place of Montagnani Siena returns to victory after a month and a half. Driven by captain Petric (20 points), Emma Villas eliminated Monza from the Italian Cup, but above all returned to the race for salvation which, after the collapse in Padua, seemed seriously compromised. Yet the guests had got off to a much better start, collecting blocks (four) on Van Garderen, so much so as to force Pelillo to replace him with Raffaelli. It is the move that, combined with Pinelli and Pereyra’s entries for Finoli and Pinali, allows Siena to place a run of seven consecutive points to go from 13-18 to 20-18. Monza goes back on with Davyskiba and Maar (20-22), Siena cancels a set point with Petric who then also signs the ace, with the help of the tape, of 25-24. Pereyra closes the set.

C’e Maar — Monza recovers three points in the second set (15-12 Emma Villas) mainly driven by Maar. Davyskiba places the break (17-19), Ricci blocks and makes it 20-20, a mistake by Petric raises Vero Volley up to +2 which then closes the set when Maar blocks Pinali. The blue opposite at the beginning of the third set gives way to Pereyra. Eccheli’s team goes up +4 with Davyskiba (9-13), again the Belarusian for a +3 (17-20) which seems comfortable. Pelillo dusts off Van Garderen from the bench, gets two points from Petric and draws. Siena does not pay the price for a mistake by Finoli, cancels three setpoints and at the first opportunity stamps the wall of 28-26 with Raffaelli. Siena starts very strong in the fourth quarter (8-3) and never looks back, galvanized by a hitherto unexpressed performance. Monza is approaching with Davyskiba (16-14), a couple of blocks by Raffaelli and Petric restore a safety margin (19-15) which the hosts manage until the final 25-21. (Stefano Salvadori) See also Astana, black day: Nibali crisis and Lopez withdrawal

December 11 – 18:23

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

