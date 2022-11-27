Home Sports Volleyball: Superlega, what a bang Milan: Trento overwhelms away
Sports

The Piazza team, even without 2 central players and with Ebadipour out of position, overwhelms Lorenzetti’s team

The only advance of the 9th day of Superlega, the rest of the day will be played tomorrow, Sunday, between 6 and 8.30 pm. Trento-Milan 1-3 (20-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22)

Milan has a poisoned tooth after last Sunday’s defeat at home against Piacenza and is off to a great start with a withering joke. Trento stutters, almost immediately Lavia gets into trouble and Lorenzetti starts fishing on the bench and tries with Dzavoronok, Nelli also makes an appearance, but Paolo Porro is unleashed and puts in a series of jokes that bring the hosts to their knees. Lorenzetti calls the bench again and in the second fraction his champions manage to make the difference by evening the score in the second set. But Piazza’s team, which always has a central power problem and lets the Iranian Ebadipour play in this role with great results. Trento does not benefit from the set won and in the third set Allianz is still flying, even adding up to 10 points ahead of their opponents (22-12!). Milan plays very loosely with Ishikawa as a great driving force together with Porro himself and Vitelli. Even the fourth set is in the same groove with the team from Piazza who doesn’t give up anything and takes home a very heavy victory in the Italian Cup perspective.

