Volleyball, the championship final will be Civitanova-Trento

Civitanova-Trento: this will be the scudetto challenge of the men’s championship volley. After two series of very long semi-finals, this is the outcome of the two challenges that saw Civitanova in Milan face each other on one side and Trento and Piacenza on the other. Today, in race five of the two semifinals, Civitanova he beat the‘Allianz Milano for 3-1 (27-25; 25-22; 23-25; 27-25), thus winning the series 3-2. Same end result in the series, 3-2, for Trentino which today conquered the decisive point on Gas Sales Piacenza winning 3-1 (18-25; 25-20; 25-17; 25-19).
Trento returns to the final, Civitanova for the fourth title
Itas Trentino thus returns to the Scudetto finals after six years of absence and will go in search of its fifth Italian flag. La Lube, on the other hand, will attempt the feat of conquering its fourth consecutive championship which would add up to the seven in total that are so far in its roll of honor.