Volleyball, the championship final will be Civitanova-Trento

Civitanova-Trento: this will be the scudetto challenge of the men’s championship volley. After two series of very long semi-finals, this is the outcome of the two challenges that saw Civitanova in Milan face each other on one side and Trento and Piacenza on the other. Today, in race five of the two semifinals, Civitanova he beat the‘Allianz Milano for 3-1 (27-25; 25-22; 23-25; 27-25), thus winning the series 3-2. Same end result in the series, 3-2, for Trentino which today conquered the decisive point on Gas Sales Piacenza winning 3-1 (18-25; 25-20; 25-17; 25-19).