Home » Volleyball, the championship final will be Civitanova-Trento
Sports

Volleyball, the championship final will be Civitanova-Trento

by admin
Volleyball, the championship final will be Civitanova-Trento

Civitanova-Trento: this will be the scudetto challenge of the men’s championship volley. After two series of very long semi-finals, this is the outcome of the two challenges that saw Civitanova in Milan face each other on one side and Trento and Piacenza on the other. Today, in race five of the two semifinals, Civitanova he beat the‘Allianz Milano for 3-1 (27-25; 25-22; 23-25; 27-25), thus winning the series 3-2. Same end result in the series, 3-2, for Trentino which today conquered the decisive point on Gas Sales Piacenza winning 3-1 (18-25; 25-20; 25-17; 25-19).

Trento returns to the final, Civitanova for the fourth title

Itas Trentino thus returns to the Scudetto finals after six years of absence and will go in search of its fifth Italian flag. La Lube, on the other hand, will attempt the feat of conquering its fourth consecutive championship which would add up to the seven in total that are so far in its roll of honor.

See also  Nicoletta Manni, marriage proposal at the Verona Arena: "Tima and I are married in Salento"

You may also like

NBA April 26 Suns vs. Clippers_Game_Westbrook_Butler

Bonn beats Berlin in the top game

PUNTEEEEEER! Partizan wins Game 1 in Madrid

Former footballer Karimi – “I received death threats”

Serie A, the strikers still without a goal:...

Fitness Author Mark Lauren: “Too much is the...

Liga, Real Madrid lose 4-2 with Girona. Castellanos...

Fortuna Düsseldorf plans free home games

Top game in the basketball Bundesliga: Bonn conquers...

The president of Atalanta ‘thanks to the fans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy