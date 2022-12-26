The Santo Stefano derby belongs entirely to the CDA. Talmassons deservedly won the Friulian big match of the first return of the women’s A2 championship, showing herself to be more solid in attack and also more capable of interpreting and managing a game with a high emotional rate.

Leonardo Barbieri’s team is confirmed as a high-ranking team with important ambitions. Itas Ceccarelli could have done more, beyond the merit of the adversaries.

The Cda has grounded 57 balls in attack (42 percent positive), Itas Ceccarelli only 40 (33 percent); in this fundamental Talmassons was able to count on two important reference points such as Milana and Taborelli, both with 20 at the end of the match.

Martignacco attacked well with Sironi (20 points for her too), but none of the other forwards was able to lend a hand in this fundamental, with Wiblin and Cortella in difficulty and the young Cabassa not yet mature enough to be able to support half of the season. ‘attack.

Taborelli was a safety from start to finish and when it came to grounding the hot balls, he made no mistake. The victory was achieved by an ace from Eze, who found the direct point on a Tellone which, ironically, had been perfect up to that moment.

At the start, coach Gazzotti lined up Allasia in the control room, Sironi opposite, Modestino and Eckl in the centre, Wiblin and Cortella in the band, Tellone free. Barbieri instead started with Eze in the control room, Taborelli opposite, Costantini and Caneva in the center, Rossetto and Milana in the band, De Nardi free. Itas Ceccarelli (4-2) got off to a good start right away, but struggled to put the ball down later in the set, unlike the board (and this will be a constant in the match).

Martignacco always remained behind (9-12, 10-14 and 10-17), managing to take a few points mainly only due to the lapse in attention of Talmassons, who however closed in the final without wavering. In the second set Martignacco immediately got off on the right foot and with greater aggression, but she gradually lost lucidity and effectiveness. From 10-8 for Martignacco, we quickly moved to 12-15.

The rest of the set was pretty much a fuchsia monologue. At 17-20, Campagnolo’s return to the field after an ankle injury should be noted. During the set Guzin also entered for Eckl and Cabassa for Cortella.

In the third set Itas Ceccarelli finally forced the serve, thus managing to collect more. Granieri’s entrance to Allasia was perfectly timed, giving greater impetus to the attack of Martignacco; Talmassons lost his lucidity, dropping several simple balls.

The fourth set was largely characterized by mental fatigue and many mistakes on both sides. In the initial part of the set, Itas Ceccarelli moved forward and remained there until 15-13; she then let herself be reached and overcome. The match heated up after the 20th, with action finally fought and longer exchanges. But fuchsias had something extra with Taborelli. —

