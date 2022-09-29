Home Sports Volleyball: the tale of the Bovolenta, Alessandro wins in the name of his father Vigor
The 18-year-old dragged the Italy Under 20 to success in the European Championship. But he is already looking ahead between the championship and the national team

Sport (often) offers tales that have two sides. One sad and one cheerful. Today it is right to start with the cheerful and above all smiling one of Alessandro Bovolenta, born on May 27, 2004 and for a few days champion of Europe with Italy juniors in Montesilvano, who in Abruzzo was also awarded as the best player of the whole tournament. Alessandro, 18, had already made his Super League debut with the Ravenna shirt, more than a few appearances, he who was only used to Serie B, until that moment. He was preparing the sporting explosion of a big boy of over 2 meters which is spoken very well and whose surname is already very famous.

