Great enthusiasm for the presentation of the Trichiana Volleyball teams. There are almost a hundred, and the number is constantly growing, the athletes registered for Erika Paolin’s company.

The mini volleyball

The sporting season of the Trichianesi officially opened in the presence of the number one of Fipav Tre.One, Michele De Conti, who underlined the goodness of the work done in Trichiana.

Under 16

The girls (but there are also almost a dozen kids) of Trichiana are trained by three technicians of undoubted experience: Claudio Pagnussat (Under 12, Under 16 women and Third division women), Roberto Famà (who together with Pagnussat follows U12 and U16 ) and Maurizio Della Vecchia (who takes care of the other Under 12, the minivolley and the promotional activity).

Under 12 bianca

“In addition, we can count on 23 managers, ten of whom are members of the council,” recalls Paolin. «We collaborate with the comprehensive institutes of Mel and Trichiana where we offer activities to promote sport and in particular volleyball. Last year we reached 37 classes, during the hours of physical education, and this year we have already started again. The synergy with schools is fundamental, to bring children closer to sport and also to broaden the base of our society ».

Third division

The Trichiana volleyball was born from the local Pro loco …

“Precisely for this reason, on the occasion of the presentation, we wanted to invite the representatives of the associations, the municipal administration and the old presidents of the company. We believe that networking with other realities in the area is essential. We are recovering very well after the Covid stop two years ago. We have two Under 12 teams and, with a greater number of coaches, we could already set up a third. And who knows that in the future, alongside women, a male sector may not be reborn… ».