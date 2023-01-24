Conegliano-Cuneo 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-12)

Conegliano accesses the Italian Cup Final Four for the seventh consecutive time, easily overcoming Cuneo in just over an hour of play. The panthers take the field with Wolosz, Haak, Plummer, Robinson, Lubian, Fahr and De Gennaro. Zanini replies with Signorile, Diop, Szakmary, Kuznetsova, Cecconello, Hall and Caravello. In startup only errors in the service keep the guests on the waterline (9-8). As soon as Conegliano raises the pace against the block, a 7-0 break opens on Plummer’s serve. Cuneo lets go and is unable to react in any way. The intensity and speed of the gialloblù continually send the red and white cats out of revving, who sketch a minimum of resistance with Kuznetsova at the start of the second set (7-5). Conegliano stretches up to 12-8 with an ace from Haak, but the Piedmontese are less submissive (15-13). Prosecco Doc Imoco tries to escape again with the blocks of Fahr and Robinson (21-15), but commits a couple of distractions in defense (21-18). Haak takes care of it with two aces in a row to close the account. For about ten exchanges he remains balanced even in the third set (6-4), until Wolosz further raises the pace (14-5). Cuneo risks something more, but Conegliano crowns the evening, maintaining the unbeaten run in the Cup that has lasted for four years now.