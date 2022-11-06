Gaspari’s team struggled to enter the race in the first set, dominating the second and also the first part of the third, getting back from 17-8. Mvp is Thompson, best scorer with 17 points, while Macerata discovers the energy of Okenwa and the character of a group that will be comfortable in more affordable races. Gaspari gives Orro a breath and starts with Camera-Thompson diagonally, Davyskiba-Stysiak crushers, Folie-Rettke in the center, Negretti free. Paniconi does not change, responding with Ricci as director, Malik opposite, Abbot and Fiesoli in the band, Cosi and Molinaro in the center and Fiori free. Milan starts at a slow pace, on the beat and consequently on the wall. Macerata responds with an orderly game, relying on Fiesoli and Malik. Break of 1-5 (2 walls of Molinaro) and the guests stretch 14-16, with Parrocchiale returning to the field for a lap behind (instead of Stysiak). The girls from Paniconi retain the vantage point until 19-22, but at the best the clubs overtake Stysiak’s turn (also an ace for her, 24-22). She closes Thompson for 25-23 (9 points for the American opposite) which is worth 1-0. Second set that starts immediately downhill for the clubs, ahead 17-10 (5 by Stysoiak) and Paniconi who brings in the reserve diagonal Okenwa-Milanova. Gaspari follows him later (inside Orro-Martin), when Milan is the owner (20-11). Just the Belgian finds the first three points of her Italian adventure, including the 25-17 that sends Vero Volley at 2-0 after a one-way fraction. Not least the third set, with Milan ahead 10-1. Okenwa returns, but the race seems to slip away, with Rettke protagonist of the fraction. This is not the case, because Macerata starts to block, and with Davyskiba in trouble on the net against Okenwa the light goes out in the home attack. Macerata draws at 17 (break 0-9), and overtakes 19-20 always with Okenwa always protagonist. Milan suffers, but Thompson (two attacks), Rettke (on the block) and Davyskiba close 25-23. (Rodolfo Palermo)

Cuneo-Conegliano 1–3 (25-21, 18-25, 24-26, 19-25)

—

Conegliano risks, but in the end he hits the fifth championship victory thanks to the class of his players on the Cuneo field, finally tough and combative, in great growth. Nice match, hard fought, discounted only for one set, the second. Cuneo takes the field determined not to repeat the performances of the first matches: Diop remains out, the central Hall makes his debut and the first point is a one-block wall on Gray. The Haak, on the other side of the net, comes into play only after 13-9. In short, the fluid situation excites the audience and the show is guaranteed. Coach Santarelli also gives breath to Wolosz (inside Carraro) and Conegliano’s attack struggles. Kuznetsova scores 8 points, Drews (opposite) 7 with 70%. Cuneo scores 3 points, none for Prosecco Doc with only 39% in reception against Cuneo’s 57. Chills for Cuneo at the end of the set: from 19 to 12 it goes to 22-21, but Plummer sends out: 25-21. A completely different story in the second part. Santarelli curries the right during the change of pitch and the team responds. Haak and De Kruijf on the pitch from the first point, the attacking percussion of the Venetians is peremptory. Conegliano is perfect: 4 aces to zero, 5 blocks to 1, 74% in reception, 46 in attack with the Swedish opposite who scores 9 points (70%, with 2 blocks). Cuneo Haak closes the set by scoring 18-25 and it is one set each. Conegliano has no intention of falling back into the trap of the first set and immediately begins to grind points (5-8) and does not let go until the end of the set. Prosecco Imoco Doc keeps the trend, allowing itself to change the diagonal as well. La Granda San Bernardo resists (even if he has 5 wrong bars): Szakmary missile on 19-23, two consecutive winning blocks 21-23, Signorile di prima 22-24, he arrives at 23-34, Szakmary impacts on 24 even with hands out. Squarcini’s winning wall: 24-25 and first set ball: Cecconello out and set for the guests (24-26). Fourth set in balance until 7-9. Cuneo is more wrong than the opponents who take the laro (10-14). The opposite Diop enters instead of Drews, the Venetians keep the distance (11-17), there is the reaction of Cuneo (14-17) then the guests resume the fate of the match thanks to the block and attack. It ends 19-25 and 3-1 for the Venetians: Cuneo thinks about the rediscovered quality, Conegliano continues the race in the championship. (Gianni Scarpace)