Volleyball – Women’s Volleyball Super League: Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel wins Yunda Dianchi College

On November 10, Wu Mengjie (first from the right) of Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Team smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On the same day, in the first round of the first stage (Changzhou Division) of the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League in Changzhou, Jiangsu, Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Team defeated the Yunda Dianchi College Team 3-0.

On November 10, Wu Mengjie (left), a player of Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Team, smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On November 10, Wu Han (right), a player of Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Team, smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On November 10th, the head coach of Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Team Shi Hairong (top left) arranged tactics during the suspension of the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On November 10th, Yang Mayiting (second from left), a player of the Yunnan University Dianchi Academy team, smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On November 10, Liu Mengya (top left), a player of the Yunda Dianchi Academy team, smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On November 10th, the players of the Yunnan University Dianchi Academy team celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On November 10, Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Team player Wu Han (top) smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo