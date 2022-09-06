Home Sports Volleyball, World Cup, in the quarterfinals for Italy there is France
SportsVolley

Volleyball, World Cup, in the quarterfinals for Italy there is France

by admin
Volleyball, World Cup, in the quarterfinals for Italy there is France

Victory at the tie break to the advantages for the transalpines against Japan. On Wednesday the match against the Azzurri at 5.30 pm on Rai 2 and Sky Sport Action

France-Japan 3-2 (25-17, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 18-16)

It will be France to face Italy in the most classic of comparisons, between two national teams that have a great rivalry. The last match was all in favor of the transalpines (in the Nations League semifinal, a few weeks ago in Bologna). The Olympic champion team was saved after an interminable match, in which he risked capitulating several times. It couldn’t be a normal match. Since Philippe Blain has been sitting on the Japanese bench for some years, already World Champion with Poland in 2014 and in recent seasons he has become the guru of the Japanese. France started putting Kevin Tillie diagonally with Ngapeth, but in the third set the hitter, son and brother of art, injured his ankle and never re-entered. France started with the usual confidence and solidity, with a few juggling strokes, but then realized that it was a game in which you had to get your hands dirty. The batting tactic first on Ngapeth and then on Clevenot (when he joined) exposed the team’s critical issues. A suffocating wall sent the bench replaced this time by Boyer (he too well known in the Italian championship, as many as 11 players out of 14 have passed from our championship).

Incredible Nishida

Nishida, already a protagonist with Vibo this winter, has loaded the team on his shoulders, dragging Japan to a comeback. France began to make a lot of mistakes, forcing the serve as usual, but did not find the right cards to crush the Japanese who in the fourth set had Yuki Ishikawa as a ram to break through the French defense. While Ngapeth who started very well went to AC, unlike Boyer who was the authentic striker of the team. After the success in the fourth set, the Japanese got off to a great start in the fifth: 4-1. But France does not give up and recovers: 5-5. Neither gives up. Until the French wall rises. It will still be Italy-France to go to Poland, in the medal area.

See also  Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore's Mystery: How Max Mikkelsen Will Play Grindelwald - Xinhua English.news.cn

September 5th – 11:23 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Jeremy Lin joins Guangzhou Long-Lions_Zhejiang Online

European basketball, Italy-Ukraine 73-84: Polonara 17 points, Fontecchio...

Chinese Football Association Cup second round draw results...

Missing the title defense!Zhang Shuai lost two sets...

World Cup, Pidcock also renounces. Van der Poel...

Nanhu Cultural Tourism Group Scenic Spot Instructor won...

Salzburg-Milan, who is Jaissle, Rangnick’s protege who marked...

Lecce, Baroni: “Courage was lacking in the second...

Turin-Lecce 1-0, Paro: “Juric happy with the victory,...

US Open Comprehensive | Medvedev was blocked again,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy