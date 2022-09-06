France-Japan 3-2 (25-17, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 18-16)

—

It will be France to face Italy in the most classic of comparisons, between two national teams that have a great rivalry. The last match was all in favor of the transalpines (in the Nations League semifinal, a few weeks ago in Bologna). The Olympic champion team was saved after an interminable match, in which he risked capitulating several times. It couldn’t be a normal match. Since Philippe Blain has been sitting on the Japanese bench for some years, already World Champion with Poland in 2014 and in recent seasons he has become the guru of the Japanese. France started putting Kevin Tillie diagonally with Ngapeth, but in the third set the hitter, son and brother of art, injured his ankle and never re-entered. France started with the usual confidence and solidity, with a few juggling strokes, but then realized that it was a game in which you had to get your hands dirty. The batting tactic first on Ngapeth and then on Clevenot (when he joined) exposed the team’s critical issues. A suffocating wall sent the bench replaced this time by Boyer (he too well known in the Italian championship, as many as 11 players out of 14 have passed from our championship).