Italy-Canada (25-13, 25-18, 39-37)

—

Italy starts this World Cup number 20 with a success and begins it with a clear victory over Canada as required by the formula that after the first 3 races there will be all direct elimination. Fefé De Giorgi does not change the lineup. He starts with Giannelli as director, Romanò opposite, Michieletto and Lavia spikers, Galassi and Russo central and Balaso free. Canada leaves Marr on the bench (who has been playing in Monza since this summer in our championship) and the Azzurri start immediately with the gas open as Michieletto had suggested on the eve. From 5-5 they break the delay and immediately score a 5-point break, initially propitiated by the services of Yuri Romanò. The North American team fails to react also because the Italian hammers leave nothing to chance. The concentration in the blue house remains high and the first set goes away without jolts. The music does not change in the second fraction: the Italy that had beaten Canada also in the Nations League group, moreover in Ottawa, does not let go and continues to step on the accelerator, holding up the wall well to prevent Loeppky and teammates can re-enter the match. It starts with a 4-1, while Giannelli distributes the game well among all his teammates. Lavia is positive in the evening and so is Galassi: the Azzurri defend the break even if Canada tries to force the serve to put the Azzurri reception in difficulty. Nothing to do. At the end, Marr also enters but Italy has the match in hand, attacking with almost 60% and in two sets he has already collected 11 blocks. Smiles bloom on the bench too. The Italy of good guys does not miss anything.