The Calabrian hammer, the best against the Canadians, traces the path of Italy to close the qualifying phase in the best possible way. On Monday at 9.15 pm there is Turkey

From our correspondent Gian Luca Pasini @GianLucaPasini



De Giorgi’s Italy takes the field for the second match against Turkey (Monday at 9.15 pm) after a nice victory against Canada.

How did Daniele Lavia go?

“We were good. Because for the first two sets we imposed our game both from a tactical and technical point of view, only in the third set we made a few too many mistakes, but I think we can. victory despite the mistakes we made. I believe that even in that moment our character was seen. ”

Now Turkey and then China on Wednesday close the group.

“These are games that we absolutely must try to win, taking advantage of these races to further grow and be ready when the knockout phase begins. Now we don’t count on the sets. We think first of all about winning.”

What has changed in the team after the Nations League Finals?

“Nothing. Yes we lost two games, we didn’t express our best game, but on the other side of the net there were two important teams like France and Poland. Maybe at the moment we are not at their level, but we are trying to everything to get there, maybe already in this World Cup … “.

But do you have a bit of the complex of these two teams?

“No, only now they are stronger than us. There is little to be done. To be able to beat them we have to play our best volleyball, which we did not do in the Nations League Finals. But if a new chance happens to us it is clear. that we will try again “.

The last 14 months for Daniele Lavia have been an incredible launch pad: from reserve to the Tokyo Games, after a difficult year, to absolute protagonist with the Trento and National team …

“I never look back. They have been intense months, even very beautiful ones. I just try to look forward and try to do better and better. From the victory of the European Championship onwards, everything has changed. Certainly something has also changed in my head: I have had more responsibility, more pressure. “

Relationship with pressure?

“We live with pressure. I’m honest, I always think about the blow I have to do, I try to think about what the team needs at that moment. So I try to keep it at bay.”

In the match against Canada, Lavia did everything: reception, block, attack (he was Italy’s top scorer, ed). Which shot gives you more flavor?

“To play ace. Maybe because so far I have never done many, but I like it a lot. In fact, in this last period we have been working a lot on this fundamental”.

Lavia da Rossano Calabro, Russo from Palermo, the coach from Squinzano, the axis of Italy is moving towards the south.

"We are all southerners as they say. I'm joking of course: it's a nice group that is good together, that has fun, that laughs a lot".

Was it tough on Rossano Calabro’s jokes aside?

“Honestly yes. Corigliano was my springboard in Serie A from then on I started showing myself and things have changed a bit. I think that for a boy from the North there are more opportunities to show off.”

How is studying towards a degree in business and labor law?

"A little slow. This year with 52 games played in winter it was a bit of a problem. But I have already made a commitment that I will do more in the next one. I took it with me and mine. I'll do it, it's right to build an alternative to volleyball too ".

The results — GROUP A (Katowice, Poland, 2nd day) Monday 5.30 pm Serbia-Puerto Rico; 20.30 Ukraine-Tunisia. Ranking Tunisia and Serbia 1 won-0 lost (3 points); Ukraine and Puerto Rico 0-1 (0).

GROUP B (Ljubljana, Slovenia, 2nd day) Cuba-Qatar 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19); Brazil 3-0 Japan (25-21, 25-18, 25-16). Standings Brazil 2-0 (5), Cuba 1-1 (4), Japan 1-1 (3); Qatar 0-2 (0).

GROUP C (Katowice, 2nd day) USA-Bulgaria 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 26-24); Poland-Mexico 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-19). Classification USA and Poland 2-0 (6); Bulgaria and Mexico 0-1 (0).

ROUND D (Ljubljana, 2nd day) Germany-Cameroon 3-0 (30-28, 25-14, 25-19); France 3-2 Slovenia (25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 34-32, 15-7). Table France 2-0 (5), Slovenia 1-1 (4); Germany 1-1 (3); Cameroon 0-1 (0)

GROUP E (Ljubljana, 2nd day) Monday 11 am Canada-China; 9.15 pm ITALY-Turkey (live on Rai 2 and Sky Sport Arena). Ranking Turkey and Italy 1-0 (3); Canada and China 0-1 (0).

ROUND F (Ljubljana, 2nd day) Monday 2 pm Argentina-Holland (live Raisport and Sky Sport Arena); 17.30 Iran-Egypt. Classification 1-0 when (3);

Iran 1-0 (2); Argentina 0-1 (1); Egypt 0-1 (0).