Italy in the fifth challenge for the title

—

For Italy this is the fifth World Cup final. The first was in 1978 in Rome, against the Soviet Union, which won 3-1. The second in 1990, in Rio de Janeiro, beating Cuba 3-1, the third in 1994 in Athens, beating Olandas 3-1i. Finally, the fourth in 1998 in Tokyo, with the Azzurri dominating Yugoslavia 3-0.