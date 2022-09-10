Our judgments after the semi-final against Slovenia: Romanò grows at a distance, Anzani impressive
European champion Italy breaks a long taboo and returns to the final at the Volleyball World Cup for the first time since 1998, when the Azzurri won their third consecutive world title. Here are our report cards of the semifinal dominated with a clear 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-21) against Slovenia.
