Volleyball is a strange world. It may happen that the two coaches who have just scorned in a quarter-final re-meet outside the hotel and start talking about the old days. But also to congratulate himself on the performance of their respective teams. This is what happened to Andrea Giani and Fefé De Giorgi, respectively the coach of France and Italy, a few hours after the epic challenge that brought Italy among the top 4 teams of the World Cup, 12 years after the last time. Thirty-two years later than when De Giorgi and Giani had done it for the first time in Rio De Janeiro, when Italy won its first title. The two players (there are nine years of difference, 61 years for the Italian coach, 52 for the French coach) are 4 of the Italians who can boast of having won 3 consecutive world championships (the other two Bracci and Gardini). They hugged and talked about when Fefé raised fast for Giangio … Now the coach from Modena returns home (after having won the Nations League in July), while the blue coach continues his race towards the medal area.