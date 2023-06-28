Volpato and Missori to Sassuolo, 10 million to Roma – Football

Roma are closer to the goal of thirty million from sales by the end of the month. In today’s meeting in Milan between Sassuolo and the Giallorossi, the white smoke arrived for the operation that will bring Volpato and Missori to the black and green for a total of 10 million euros. The Roma club will also keep a percentage (15%) on the future resale on the attacker. In the meantime, the decision of the sole judge of the players’ status division of the Fifa Football Tribunal has also arrived: the new yellow and red signing, Evan N’Dicka, therefore changes federation and for this reason he will be able to play for the Ivory Coast. The defender, despite being born in Paris and having spent all his youth in the French national team, has decided to defend the colors of the Ivory Coast, his mother’s country of birth. The request from the Ivorian Football Federation to change the player’s association with immediate effect has therefore been accepted. N’Dicka will thus be able to participate in next year’s African Cup of Nations.

