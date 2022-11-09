Cristian Volpato takes Rome on his shoulders and is a double party in Vedelago. After playing for the first time as a starter in Europe last Thursday, the Italian-Australian attacking midfielder is the protagonist of the 12th matchday of Serie A with a (decisive) goal and an assist that gave the victory to Mourinho’s men against Verona. Volpato, born in 2003 in Camperdown (Australia) and of Treviso origin, is carving out space for himself. Total is the confidence of the Portuguese coach and his agent, a certain Francesco Totti, enjoys his jewel after having (re) brought it to Italy.

The happiest of all is the large Volpato family that in Vedelago until a few days ago had reunited with the branch of Australian relatives: “We are many and scattered around the world – begins Giancarlo Volpato, second cousin of Cristian – my father Vittorio had nine brothers, I have six uncles in Australia and one in Canada. Here in Italy there were three of us, my two sisters and I, I have two other cousins ​​in Vedelago who run a restaurant. What matters is that we all love each other. I am the first cousin of Oscar, father of Cristian (and son of Sergio, one of the Volpatos who first emigrated to Australia, ndr), who has a house in Fossalunga that I take care of when it’s not there. He came to visit us recently and when he left there was a big party to greet him because he is known in the village, he is a character ».

Just in time to be able to see the latest feats of the young Cristian between the Europa League and Serie A, then a double party for the enlarged family reunion that we like to imagine in front of the screen to admire the talent with the number 62 shirt: “They are satisfactions – continues Giancarlo – Cristian is young and a good guy, full of excellent prospects, we hope that he has luck, that he does not get hurt and that everything turns in the right direction. In him I see traces of my cousin Oscar’s character and the relationship is excellent. The year before he signed with Roma (in 2018, ndr) had come to Italy to audition with some Serie A teams: Atalanta let it slip away. Then he went to the Giallorossi and seems to be doing well: how can we not be proud of a boy who plays in Serie A? ».

The hope is to soon see the Treviso-born talent in blue and so Giancarlo closes: “His father told me that he refused the call-up of Australia in order to be called by the Italian national team”.