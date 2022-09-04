VOLPIANO

First seasonal training with double session for the Volpianese of the women’s B1 series, who met last Sunday, August 28 at the Pala Unità d’Italia, under the orders of coach Stefano Andreotti, The coach of the Volpianesi giallonere explained the pre-season program , with captain Silvia Bazzarone and companions who will train all week until Friday from 19 to 22 to prepare the best for the second consecutive year in B1.

Some friendlies are also planned, starting with the one with Finimpianti Rivarolo on Thursday 15 September, then continuing with Parella Torino, on Sunday 18, while the following weekend the Volpianese will be on stage in Bra, as also told by the Ivrea band Martina Re : «I start the second season with enthusiasm with this club. Compared to last season, this year we started on Sunday, doing double sessions, both in the morning and in the afternoon. We want to prepare ourselves as best we can for the start of the championship, scheduled for Saturday 8 October, in which we want to get off to a good start. In these first days of preparation we are working a lot under the physical aspect and we have already introduced the ball at each session ». Re then focuses on the championship: «This year we will go to Tuscany four times and we still don’t know very well the real value of those teams, while we know instead that there are a couple of clubs that have set up a very good team. The Bra and Parella Torino have made teams to stay in the upper levels of the standings, as we hope to be too. But now we must think only of working to improve in every aspect and amalgamate the team as soon as possible – explains Re -. We are confident and charged up for the championship ».

The Volpianese therefore set off again with determination and enthusiasm, aware of the fact that it will no longer have to repeat the mistakes made during the season race. –

l. p.