VOLPIANO

A new club bursts into the panorama of Turin football, the one born from the union between Volpiano and La Pianese, a merger that led to the birth of Volpiano Pianese, a company that presents itself at the start of the new season with all the intentions of becoming a point of reference both in terms of the first team and, above all, of the youth sector and football school.

Dalla Pianese will keep the soul of the amateurs with the confirmation in the Excellence category. Dal Volpiano remains the structure of the entire nursery, one of the most prolific and successful in the area, with the confirmation for the current season of all the staff of the youth sector starting from the ds Lorenzo De Simone. The corporate organization chart will see Massimo Gariglio as president with Libero Tubino as honorary president. The entire Volpiano management team was then confirmed, while on a technical level the new ds Gepy Rosso identified Licio Russo as the coach to entrust the team to, a totally revolutionized team with few confirmations both on one side and the other.

On the Volpianese side, young people aside, only Burdisso and Lauritano have been confirmed so much so that the squad is currently made up of goalkeepers: Tunno, Longo, Perotti and Disint, by defenders: Cavallari, Cristino, Enrico, Ferraris, Fontana, Grandini, Gustavo and Savva, by the midfielders: Bernard, Borin, Del Buono, Burdisso, Di Masi, Gerbaudo, Manzani and Kamayou Merlin and by the forwards: Artiglia, Brunod, Lauritano and Mascolo. The technical staff with the second Salvatore Fontana, the athletic trainer Paolo Richetta and the goalkeeper trainer Flavio Bassani are also completely new.

Mister Russo, the last eight years in Borgaro with a promotion to Serie D, will have the task of amalgamating a whole new squad and bringing it to a peaceful salvation as the historic Volpiano manager Enzo De Benedittis says. «The goal of the season is to position ourselves in the noble parts of the standings so as not to run into problems. Then we’ll see if we can do something more but this year the important thing will be to consolidate “, says De Benedittis who concludes by saying:” We want to be more ambitious starting from next season and try to make the leap within three years category and land in Serie D ».

Preparation will begin on Saturday 6 August in Volpiano, while the first friendlies have already been set that will be played, again at 18 in Volpiano on 13 against Vanchiglia, 18 against Albese and 20, before the debut in the Cup in front. at Borgaro, against Asti. –