VOLPIANO

After the internal draw in the league with Oleggio, VolpianoPianese returns to the field tonight, Wednesday 19 at 20, to face the first leg of the third round of the Italian Cup of Excellence. Opponent again at the Goia di Volpiano, the Pro Eureka, a team already faced in the league and beaten 1-0 by Lauritano and his teammates, but compared to then tonight’s will be a whole different game, as also warned by the VolpianoPianese coach, Licio Russo: «In the championship we had won 1-0 and the opponents would certainly want to avenge that defeat, perhaps with players on the field who are playing a little less and who therefore want to show off – says Russo -. For our part, too, we will make some changes with respect to the championship, to give more players in the squad the opportunity to play. On Wednesday we will be full, with the exception of only the injured Demasi and Bernard – explains Russo – and it would be fantastic if we could repeat the result of the championship, even if this type of matches are decided often and willingly in the return, scheduled for Thursday 3 November, at 20 , in Caselle. We only have to think about Wednesday’s match, without making too many calculations, the field will decide which team will pass the round ».

Moving to the First Category Piedmont Cup, Strambinese 1924 met her next opponent in triangular B: the blue team will play on Thursday 27 October at home against Gattinara, who lost at home last Thursday, on the first day of the second phase. 0-3 from Cigliano coached by Mario Gaudino. –