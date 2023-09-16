Von der Leyen tomorrow in Lampedusa. Germany reopens reception for migrants. Meanwhile on the island the citizens are protesting – breaking latest news

Ursula von der Leyen will visit Lampedusa tomorrow. The president of the European Commission has accepted the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit the Sicilian island hit by an extraordinary flow of migrants. His spokesperson Eric Mamer confirmed this via social media.

Given the massive arrivals in Lampedusa, the German government had expressed in these hours its desire to continue to welcome migrants from Italy, through the solidarity mechanism which had been interrupted in recent days. This was reported by the German agency Dpa, reporting a statement made last night on TV by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. The voluntary reception procedures had been suspended “because Italy has not shown any willingness to take people back through the Dublin procedure”, this was the reason. She then added: “Now it is clear that we also fulfill our obligation of solidarity.”

The ministry said on Wednesday that no further admissions were expected, partly because there were problems with readmitting migrants under the so-called Dublin rules. These rules establish that asylum seekers must – except in some exceptional cases – present their application in the first EU country in which they were registered. Anyone who attempts to do so in another state can be sent back to the country of first arrival.

The mechanism was agreed between some EU countries, including Germany, in June last year. Germany had initially promised to welcome 3,500 asylum seekers from particularly troubled countries on Europe’s southern borders. So far, 1,700 people seeking protection have been transferred through the so-called voluntary European solidarity mechanism to complete their asylum procedure in Germany. Of these, around 1,000 come from Italy and 670 from Cyprus.

In the meantime, the Army is setting up a tent city in Lampedusa. Citizens protest in front of the City Hall. The protest, currently peaceful, involves a group of Lampedusans who fear that the tent city, created near the former Loran base, can be permanent and they shout that they want to take the whole island. However, the Agrigento Police Headquarters specifies: «At this moment there is no intention to use these tensile structures for anything other than logistical situations and for police officers».

In the meantime, Aboubakar Soumahoro is currently in Lampedusa to visit the hotspot of the Imbriacola district and talk to the migrants present on the island. The trade unionist and deputy of Ivorian origins speaks with them and tells the operators their doubts about the timing for leaving Lampedusa, acting as an interpreter.

In the morning right on the island another small boat had also arrived with the body of a newborn baby, after a five-month-old girl drowned just three days ago, before help arrived, due to a cart overturning. Yesterday evening 72 migrants were disembarked in Catania by Sea Watch. In the same hours, another ten migrants were rescued by the Geo Barents ship of Doctors Without Borders. “The survivors were in difficulty on an unsuitable wooden boat, which had left two days earlier from Sfax (Tunisia),” they say from MSF. «The vessel was spotted from the Geo Barents bridge and after assessing the situation and informing the competent authorities, the rescue was carried out. They are now all safe on board and have been cared for.”