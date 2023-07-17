Vondrousova enters the Top 10 of the WTA rankings after her Wimbledon title

Poland’s Iga Swiatek remains world number 1 despite her elimination in the quarter-finals in London. She is still ahead of Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who could have taken first place from her in the event of qualification for the final, but her lead has melted (470 points separate the two players).

Caroline Garcia is still 5th with only 19 points ahead of Ons Jabeur (6th), unfortunate finalist at Wimbledon. The Frenchwoman will have a lot of points to defend in the coming months after her sparkling end to the season in 2022 (winner in Cincinnati and the Masters, semi-finalist at the US Open).

