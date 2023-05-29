Vondroušová is enjoying her return to Paris and is glad that she has not been forgotten

Tennis player Markéta Vondroušová is enjoying her return to the popular Roland Garros after last year’s absence due to injury. The finalist of the tournament from 2019 knocked out the American Alycia Parks 6:4, 6:0 today in the 1st round and was happy that the organizers named her as one of the possible surprises of the competition. She also told Czech journalists that, just like four years ago, she is led by coach Jan Hernych, who replaced Jiří Fencl.

