Vondrousova-Jabeur at Wimbledon, final result: 6-4, 6-4- breaking latest news

The Czech Marketa Vondrousova beats the Tunisian Ons Jabeur in two sets in 1h20′: the new queen of Wimbledon: a double 6-4 with no replies against the favorite of the tournament.

First success in a Grand Slam for Vondrousova, number 42 in the world – who from Monday will enter the top ten and find herself no. 10 — and third final lost for Tunisia — n. 6 WTA — after the 2022 edition of Wimbledon and the last US Open.

Sokolov’s lefty, 24, the first unseeded woman to win on the London lawns in the Open Era. In 2019 she had reached the final of Roland Garros where she had been beaten by Ash Barty. In her career she had only won one tournament on the WTA circuit, Biel back in 2017. She was a geological tennis era ago.

If I think that last year these days I had my wrist in a cast for an operation and I was a tourist in London… how exciting – says Vondrousova with the silver plate firmly in her hand, and under the eyes of the Czech godmother ( and not only) of tennis Martina Navratilova — When you come back it’s not easy to understand what it will be like, I was hoping to return to this level but I’m grateful and proud of myself. Tonight I want to celebrate with a beer. Then tomorrow is the first wedding anniversary and it will be really beautiful, she continued, looking at the rostrum in the direction of her young husband, Stepan Simek. The Czech then wished Jabeur to win the tournament as well: Ons, you are an inspiration to all of us, a great person. You hope you will win, you deserve it.

