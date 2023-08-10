Vondroušová knocked down the returning legend! Kvitova finished with a canary

Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová and Karolína Muchová made it to the round of 16 of the tennis tournament in Montreal. In the 2nd round, Vondroušová defeated the former Danish world number one Caroline Wozniacki, who returned to tennis after more than three years, 6:2, 7:5. Muchová advanced after a 7:5, 6:4 win over Romanian Sorana Cirsteaová. For the quarterfinals, she will face world number one Iga Šwiateková from Poland, who defeated Karolína Plíšková 7:6, 6:2. American Cori Gauff is waiting for Vondroušová. Petra Kvitová is also in the round of 16 after a 6:2, 5:7, 6:0 win over the Italian Camila Giorgio.

