Vondrousova wins against Jabeur at Wimbledon and wins her first Grand Slam

Finalist at Roland-Garros in 2019 then at the Tokyo Games in 2021, Marketa Vondrousova finally transformed the test, Saturday, at Wimbledon. For the third grand final of her career, the 24-year-old Czech has found the key, remaining more regular and, above all, less prone to emotions than the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, whose level of play has fluctuated extremely depending on the tensions. of the moment (6-4, 6-4).

In this final which looked a bit like “the chance of the century” for Jabeur, opposed to an unseeded after having taken out four Grand Slam champions in quick succession, including three from Wimbledon (Kvitova, Rybakina, Sabalenka), he there has never been a champagne tennis. Tense but effective, Jabeur widened the gap first but already we felt that the waitresses were not going to be at the party this Saturday and that the score was going to yo-yo (2-0, 2- 2, 4-2). Jabeur wasn’t playing her best tennis but Vondrousova looked very busy in her grassy moves.

A score that makes the yo-yo

From the seventh game, the face took on a completely different turn and the pout of Ons Jabeur, when leaving the Center Court after forty minutes of play, or rather of non-play, said a lot about the disturbed psychic state of the so talented Tunisian. She had just lost, in a few minutes, four games in a row, sixteen points out of eighteen and the first round with it, curling up on herself, which is not compatible with her technique made up of brief gestures and, most of the time, well felt. But when the tension wins her, her ball no longer comes out of the racket and the faults can pile up.

Vondrousova au paradis

It was therefore Vondrousova who took the lead at the end of the first set, she who had above all applied herself to giving fewer points and putting more volume in her left-handed forehand cross-bulging, which martyred the opposing backhand. . But the Czech was in turn betrayed by her nerves, when serving at 6-4, 1-0, 40/0. Ten minutes later, Jabeur led 3-1. The flight?

No, the Tunisian has never been able to put a sure foot on this final. Too much waste. At 4-4, she lost her serve for the sixth time in the match, one too many. This time, Vondrousova did not flinch, at least until she got herself three match points in a row. At 40-0, she committed a double fault. But on her second chance, she landed the backhand volley that sent her to heaven (6-4, 6-4 in 1h20).

Jaber in tears

The first unseeded player to appear in the Wimbledon final since the start of the Open era in 1968, Marketa Vondrousova will have beaten five seeds in this tournament (Kudermetova, Vekic, Bouzkova, Pegula, Jabeur) to become the third Czech, after Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova, to win in the Temple. She, who is this season at 60% success against the top 10 (6v.-4d.), will join it on Monday, for the first time in her life.

To think that a year ago she was in a cast on her wrist and unable to play. To say that her record, on the grass of the main circuit, until this year, was two wins for ten defeats… For her, everything became light. For Ons Jabeur, now beaten three times in three Grand Slam finals, the blow is hard, and digestion looks painful. In tears, she declared during the presentation of the trophy: “It is the hardest defeat of my career”.

