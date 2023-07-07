Vondroušová’s rival experienced great drama at Wimbledon. I had a panic attack, I cried

For a long time, the Croatian tennis player did not have much of a chance against the former US Open winner Sloane Stephens on court number 1 at Wimbledon. She was already losing 4:6 and 2:5, the American was two balls away from victory, but the 27-year-old native of Osijek managed a great turnaround.

With a string of five winning games, she won the second set 7:5, and in the decisive set, she only had to break her opponent’s serve once to celebrate the victory 4:6, 7:5, 6:4 after two hours and 34 minutes.

By the time she stepped up to the microphone after the match, she was so overcome with tears that she couldn’t speak at all. When she was able to talk, she admitted that she herself did not understand how she could win.

“Honestly, at the beginning of the second set I had a bit of a panic attack. It’s not every day you get the chance to play on court number one. I tried to tell myself to at least enjoy it somehow. But the fighter in me came out,” said Vekičová.

“I told my team that Sloane is one of the best players in the world. And she showed it in the match. I can’t believe I won,” she said.

On Friday afternoon, Vekičová will face Vondroušová, with whom she won the only mutual match of 2018 in Hobart.

