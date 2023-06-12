Voráčková is not missing in the nomination of basketball players for the EC, but she is troubled by an injured ankle

Voráčková sprained her right ankle for the third time this season during the final test against Slovakia in a duel behind closed doors in Prague, Královka, and has not trained since then. Similar to the case of the star of the men’s national team, Tomáš Satoranský, at the European Championship in Prague in September, the national team will have to wait to see if his mainstay will make it to the tournament.

“I think it wasn’t as big an injury as ‘Saty’ had. In any case, it’s not so far that Veronika could jump and start now if we played today. We’ll see how it goes day by day. If we manage to put her in the team right away for the first match, or we will be in the same situation as the men were, and hesitate which match is important for us and in which we will use Veronika,” said Petr Treml, assistant coach to Romana Ptáčková.

Photo: FIBA Veronika Voráčková (left) defends her Danish opponent in the qualification for the EC.

“Of course, it’s also very difficult for Vory, because she would like to help and be available from the beginning. It’s not easy to start when you don’t do anything for eight days, you just practice and you have to go to play an important match,” added Treml.

Also because the situation does not look hopeless, the USK Praha player remained in the squad. “If we got into a situation where there was a possibility that she would start at least in some game, we did not hesitate and took Veronika. She is an important part of the team and after we are already without Julča Reisingerová, it would be another significant loss. At least some experience is needed and I believe that Vory will bring it here and there,” added Treml.

The team includes seven participants from the last continental championship in Strasbourg, where the Czechs already finished in the group and took the final 15th place. Twenty-nine-year-old point guard Tereza Vyoralová from USK Praha is waiting for her sixth EC, and captain Renáta Březinová from Valdarno, Italy, who is four years older, is going to her third championship.

The point guard Eliška Hamzová with Natália Stoupalová from Žabin Brno, Veronika Šípová with Voráčková from USK Praha, Gabriela Andělová from Piešťany will also repeat their participation from the last championship.

On the contrary, Kateřina Zeithammerová from Hradec Králové, Simona Sklenářová from USK Praha, Petra Holešínská from Gran Canaria, Emma Čechová from Žabin Brno and Dominika Paurová from DME Sports Academy, a high school team in Daytona Beach, will make their debut at the EC.