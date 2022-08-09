Are we at the last stages for the agreement between Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi? What is missing for the marriage between Action and Italia Viva? “After the courageous choice made by Carlo Calenda last Sunday, we can finally build a liberal, popular, reformist proposal and give the Italians, in view of the vote on 25 September, a concrete alternative to Meloni’s right and Fratoianni’s left” , warns the minister Maria Stella Gelmini. Who, as soon as the time for a break, arrives at the unsolved knot of these hours: “This is the direction taken by Action: anyone who wants to join us in this challenge and take a piece of the road together is welcome. We will see if Matteo Renzi is there. . They are hours in which we compare and discuss programs. Let’s take it one step at a time “. Vote, forecasts: Italy in the center-right. The Democratic Party without Action risks a historic knockout. Can Action become the center of gravity around which the pole of moderates and reformists is built, a sort of Forza Italia 3.0? “After many years of militancy, I decided to leave Forza Italia because it became an accomplice of Matteo Salvini in unplugging the Draghi government. At that precise moment, Forza Italia surrendered itself definitively to the League, moving to the right and leaving one in the center. important space. I know that many moderate and reformist voters feel betrayed by the irresponsibility of those who, purely for electoral calculation, wanted to deprive the country of an authoritative guide like Draghi, but I am sure that Action will be able to fill this void and become the home of those who populism and sovereignty prefers Europeanism, Atlanticism, pragmatism and reforms “. In this sense, is your adhesion to Action in the wake of continuity with the Draghi government? “Action is the political force that most focuses on the method and agenda of …