Tax peace, flat tax and no new taxes on the house are the two watchwords of Legabut they are also good for Come on Italy e Brothers of Italy. Less clear, at least for the moment, the structure of the tax program of the center left he was born in Pdeven if the battle horses of the Nazarene concern the tax wedge cut for low-to-medium-income employees, the revision of cadastral estimates and the reintroduction of the inheritance tax on higher assets, perhaps to finance the “dowry for eighteen year olds” launched by Enrico Letta last year. While in the parts of Leu di Roberto Hope we insist on the introduction of greater progressiveness. Action by Carlo Calenda, on the other hand, aims to reduce taxation on labor with the introduction of the digital tax. And above all to introduce “a total tax cut for young people up to 25 years and 50% for those in the age group between 26 and 30”.

Center-right against taxes

Il less taxes for everyone it has always been the banner of the Berlusconian center-right, except having to deal with the stability of public finances during the years of government. It was Salvini who took up the banner against tax oppression in recent years. And, not surprisingly, the Northern League leader started the tax war again in this electoral campaign. Three proposals in the field. A fiscal peace, which for some is a more or less disguised amnesty and for others is a more pushed scrapping, destined to give oxygen to SMEs and taxpayers who are unable to pay the tax bills sent by the Treasury. Secondly, there is the structural confirmation of the flat tax of 15 percent for self-employment income from VAT numbers up to 65 thousand euros: a ceiling that we would like to raise to 100 thousand. And, finally, there is the cancellation of the residual risks that the revision of the land registry can lead to a blow to the properties. And, indeed, it is to be expected that Berlusconi will go further, proposing the end of the IMU also on second homes. Giorgia Meloni is also on the same line of safeguarding the house.

The center-left and the succession node

The tax cut on income from workstarting with the medium-low ones, is the historical flag of the Democratic Party. As is the strengthening of the single allowance for children. And they remain so also in view of the vote on 25 September. While on the business side, according to the half-approved tax delegation, the reduction of IRAP is assumed. From Leu, in addition to the more extensive progressivity, with the cancellation of the numerous flat fees, the possibility of introducing a tax on large assets. And this is a field on which Letta also expressed himself last year, proposing an increase in the inheritance tax from four to 20 percent for the part exceeding five million, with the aim of financing the dowry for eighteen-year-olds: “An endowment – explained the secretary dem last year – of 10 thousand euros to guarantee the generation that paid the most for Covid an opportunity for training, commitment in economic activities, the possibility of going to live on their own”.

Action for digital tax

In the Republican program presented yesterday Calendabeyond zero taxes for young people, proposes that “no tax cuts can be made by resorting to additional deficits”. While the fiscal delegation will be fully applied, and the possibility of shifting taxation from work and production to digital transactions will be studied, in order to reduce tax evasion and help families and businesses. The additional revenue deriving from this shift in the tax burden and from the efficiency of spending will be used for a cut of 2 points of GDP on IRAP and Irpef on medium-low incomes, starting with young people “.

