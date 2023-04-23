Vrba did not notice the applause of Pilsen fans, but he is happy to return. Competitors winnings? A complicated situation, he says

With Viktoria, Vrba won the domestic competition three times, the cup once and repeatedly led the club to the Champions League. That is also why he received applause when announcing his name before the match. “I didn’t notice it, but it’s probably because we’ve lived here with this audience for quite a long time, and in certain stages we’ve been successful. I always like coming here,” said Vrba after the final whistle.

In just one moment, the cauldron of the home team chanted derogatory insults at the opponent, but it is difficult to say whether they were aimed directly at Vrbo, or at Zlín in general. “Once there were shouts that I didn’t think were fair, but that happens in football. I think I get on well with the fans, I like them, they always create a very football atmosphere. Today they are happy, I’m disappointed, but that’s life,” commented the coach.

Zlín did not react to the results of its direct competitors in the fight for salvation with a heavy defeat of 0:4. Pardubice defeated Hradec Králové on Saturday, Teplice won in Olomouc and České Budějovice defeated Jablonec on Sunday.

“It had a big impact on us, the results put us in a very complicated situation. Something surprised us, but that’s how it is in football. What we don’t play, we won’t have, no one will help us. We now have an important match at home with Bohemians. Three points are important for us to even think about the positions that will get us into the role, to play at least for the play-off,” Vrba realizes that Zlín is currently three points behind the second-to-last Pardubice and thus on a direct rescue. There are still seven duels to go until the end, including extra time. See also Bundesliga: Hoeneß starts full of energy as VfB coach

However, a high defeat certainly does not improve the mood. In addition, the general manager of the club Zdeněk surprised Grygera during the week by stating that Zlín is traveling to the west of Bohemia to win.

Vrba moderated the statement by saying that a team can never say they are going to lose and go on a trip. “I would rather define it as our dream was to get a point. It didn’t happen, we didn’t fulfill it and we’re going home empty handed. Let’s admit that Pilsen was better and deservedly won,” the coach corrected the statement.

Zlín was mainly hit by undefended standard situations. “Our defense against them was bad, at 0:2 the match was decided,” regretted Vrba and pointed to the difference in the quality of the players and technical perfection, in both of which, according to him, Pilsen is far better.

However, there will be a lot of talk about the first goal of captain Viktorie Lukáš Hejda. Everything was fine during the goal situation, but during the action, which resulted from Jan Sýkora’s foul and cross, Matěj Vydra was offside. Vrba commented on the situation vaguely: “Then write that it was offside.” I saw it one way, the referee saw it differently, so write how it was.”