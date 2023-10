The EC iDM VSV won the first Carinthian derby of the new season of the win2day ICE Hockey League against the KAC 4:2. After four recent home defeats, the Villach team came off the ice as winners in the prestige comparison on Sunday. In Vienna, the game between the spusu Vienna Capitals and Red Bull Salzburg was abandoned with the score at 0:2 before the start of the second third. After renewed problems with the ice cooling, the big game has to be played again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook