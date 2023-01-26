Fernando Gaviria won the fourth stage of the Vuelta San Juan, in Argentina: 196km from the Villicum circuit to Barreal. The Colombian who moved to Movistar from the UAE just this year obtained his 50th success in his career and is now the leader of the race. In the sprint, second place for the Slovakian Peter Sagan (Slk, TotalEnergies) and third for our Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) in his first position of the season: the Piedmontese had attempted a counterattack in the final but in fact turned into a point of support for Gaviria, who skipped it.