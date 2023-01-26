In Argentina the Colombian from Movistar returns to success and regulates Sagan. Thursday rest, Friday arrival uphill
Fernando Gaviria won the fourth stage of the Vuelta San Juan, in Argentina: 196km from the Villicum circuit to Barreal. The Colombian who moved to Movistar from the UAE just this year obtained his 50th success in his career and is now the leader of the race. In the sprint, second place for the Slovakian Peter Sagan (Slk, TotalEnergies) and third for our Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) in his first position of the season: the Piedmontese had attempted a counterattack in the final but in fact turned into a point of support for Gaviria, who skipped it.
It should be noted that during the stage Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) had escaped, one year and one day after the accident in training in Colombia in which he risked his life. At the Vuelta San Juan, the first three stages had been won by Sam Bennett (Irl, Bora-Hansgrohe); Fabio Jakobsen (Ola, Soudal-Quick Step); Quinn Simmons (USA, Trek-Segafredo).
THE PROGRAM – Thursday the Argentine race rests. Friday we continue with the probably decisive stage: 173 km and uphill finish at Alto de Colorado. Sunday the conclusion.
January 25, 2023 (change January 25, 2023 | 23:36)
