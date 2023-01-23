Home Sports Vuelta San Juan, Jakobsen won the second stage
Sports

Vuelta San Juan, Jakobsen won the second stage

After 201 km in Argentina, the European champion of the Soudal-Quick Step celebrates. Beaten Gaviria and Aberasturi, Nizzolo sixth

Fabio Jakobsen won the second stage of the Vuelta San Juan, Argentina: Valle Fértil-Jáchal, 201 kilometres. The Dutchman of Soudal-Quick Step, the 26-year-old reigning European champion, thus achieved his first success of the season ahead of the Colombian Gaviria (Movistar) and the Spanish Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo. Two placements in the top 10 for the Italians: Nizzolo sixth and Viviani eighth.The first stage, on Sunday, was won by the Irishman Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe): thanks to the best placings, he is always at the top of the general classification.

THE PROGRAM – The Argentine race continues on Tuesday with the third stage, 171 kilometers with start and finish at the Villicum racetrack. Thursday is the only day of rest, the conclusion is scheduled for Sunday.

January 23, 2023 (change January 23, 2023 | 23:19)

