vulgar jokes live and the embarrassed colleague tries to stop them – Corriere TV

The bad jokes of Matteo Bobbi and Davide Valsecchi during the live broadcast after the F1 GP in Barcelona

Vulgar jokes and sexism during live TV on Sky Sports at the end of the Spanish GP.

Protagonists of vulgarity Matteo Bobbi and Davide Valsecchi while connecting her Federica Masolinin great embarrassment, tried to keep the live broadcast professionally, asking to go on to interviews rather than listen to colleagues’ jokes.

A scene that then ended up on social media where the two Sky commentators were criticized.

June 6, 2023 – Updated June 6, 2023, 2:12 pm

