Vyoralová and Thomasová felt wronged and exhausted

Tereza Vyoralová, who is the only one of the current squad who remembers USK’s historic Euroleague triumph from 2015, did not hide her disappointment and sense of grievance from the end of the match. “It was very exciting and also a lot of luck. Mainly, I think that the referees didn’t whistle a foul at the last second, after which we should have gone to throw sixes. On the contrary, they let the ball bounce to the opponents, the result is directly affected by that,” said the Czech representative.

Thirty-one-year-old home pivot Allys Thomas, who recorded a double-double (15 points and 12 rebounds), was visibly nervous, and she disagreed with the referees several times during the game. “One prepares for opponents as best one can. We tried to defend and slow them down, but they managed to shoot better,” she said.

Photo: Ondřej Deml, CTK

USK coach Natália Hejková.

“It was only after the defense improved that things changed a lot on the pitch, then we were already on our way to success. I’m proud of the fact that we all worked hard until the end, went to the very edge of exhaustion, but the ending was quite strange,” said Thomasová.

It was not easy for the USK basketball players to overcome the disappointment. “I think it was a difficult season. We had a lot of injuries and we have to be happy that we even made it to the Final Four. Unfortunately, the end of Sunday’s game was not the way we wanted to end the Euroleague, especially on home soil,” Thomasová acknowledged.

