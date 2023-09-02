Vyškov footballers lost to Chrudim and lost for the first time in the second league

In the eighth round of the second league in Chrudim, Vyškov football players lost the halftime lead, lost 1:2 and did not score for the first time in the season. Nevertheless, the Moravian team continues to lead the table together with Prague’s Dukla, who drew 0:0 with Líšní at Juliska and has the same score as Vyškov. Táborsko also played a goalless result against Prostějov at home and also has 17 points.

