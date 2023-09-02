Vyškov footballers lost to Chrudim and lost for the first time in the second league

0
In the eighth round of the second league in Chrudim, Vyškov football players lost the halftime lead, lost 1:2 and did not score for the first time in the season. Nevertheless, the Moravian team continues to lead the table together with Prague’s Dukla, who drew 0:0 with Líšní at Juliska and has the same score as Vyškov. Táborsko also played a goalless result against Prostějov at home and also has 17 points.
