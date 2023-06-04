Home » Vyškov – Zlín 0:0, Zlín kept a clean sheet for the second time and celebrates staying in the Fortuna League
by admin
Zlín’s coach Vrba made three changes to the starting line-up compared to the opening duel, the scorer of the only goal in the play-off double match against Dramé also got a chance from the start. There were two other players in Vyškov’s starting eleven.

After a cautious start in the 17th minute, the best chance of the first half was thrown away by visiting Fantiš, who was caught face-to-face by goalkeeper Kinský. His counterpart Dostál managed a header from Bay a moment later.

Photo: Václav Šálek, CTK

Zlín fans went to Vyškov to support the players.

Otherwise, unlike the match in Zlín, Vyškov did not get into the game at all. “Shoemakers” in addition to a solid defense had more finishes, but Simerský’s header was inaccurate and Janetzký and Dramé also missed the goal.

Even after the change of sides, the image of the game in Drnovice did not change for a long time. Zlín controlled a narrow lead without any major problems, and Vyškovský seemed clueless. A hint of a chance came only in the 78th minute. Alégué crossed into the penalty area, Zlín goalkeeper Dostál did not hold the ball the first time, but the home team did not punish his hesitation.

Moments later, Kinský flashed over the crossbar from Chanturishvili’s long-range shot. After a short interruption due to thick smoke from pyrotechnics, in the 86th minute substitute Vukadinović beat the home goalkeeper. However, after the intervention of the video referee and checking the situation with the monitor, referee Berka canceled the goal because of Fantiš’s hand at the beginning of the action.

Photo: Václav Šálek, CTK

Bienvenue Kanakimana from Vyškov and Antonín Fantiš from Zlín.

The Zlín team did not put the opponent under pressure even in the final six-minute setting and drew 0-0 for the second time in a row. Thanks to this, they averted the threat of direct relegation in Brno a week ago. Vyškov did not score in the third match in a row.

Playoff for the first football league – return match (played in Drnovice):
MFK Vyškov – Trinity Zlín 0:0
Referee: Berka – Nádvorník, Hájek – Orel (video). ŽK: Srubek, Dweh – Dostál. Spectators: 4500. First match: 0:1, Zlín stayed in the first league.
Vyškov: Kinský – Ilko, Srubek, Musa, Němeček – Dweh, Štěpánek (65th Touré) – Kanakimana (72nd Lacík), Lahodny (72nd Klesa), Alégué – Bayo (46th Vintr). Coach: Kameník.
Zlín: Dostál – Cedidla, Simerský, Didiba, Reiter – Kolář, Hrubý – Čanturišvili, Janetzký, Dramé (68. Vukadinović) – Fantiš (88. Kovinič). Trainer: Willow.
