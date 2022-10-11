The lack of funding from one of the main investors forced the Serie to cancel the women’s championship which was thus awarded to the British. The aim is to settle the accounts to restart in 2023
The W Series has officially announced that the last two appointments scheduled in the calendar, USA and Mexico, will not be held. The women’s championship is about a financial crisis: according to what was declared by the CEO Catherine Bond Muir, one of the main investors did not keep the agreements and the increase in logistics costs did the rest. The W Series has chosen to give up the last three races (in Mexico there were two) aiming to consolidate the income statement and relaunch the championship in 2023.
The 2022 title was thus won by Jamie Chadwick: this is the third in three seasons played for the British, who would probably have triumphed even without this stop (she had a 50-point advantage with 75 still to be awarded). For her, the future will still be far from the W Series: her future commitment has yet to be formalized, which could be in F2 or in the United States in Indy Lights.