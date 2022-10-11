The W Series has officially announced that the last two appointments scheduled in the calendar, USA and Mexico, will not be held. The women’s championship is about a financial crisis: according to what was declared by the CEO Catherine Bond Muir, one of the main investors did not keep the agreements and the increase in logistics costs did the rest. The W Series has chosen to give up the last three races (in Mexico there were two) aiming to consolidate the income statement and relaunch the championship in 2023.