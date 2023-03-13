Simon Piesinger misses RZ Pellets Wolfsberg for one match after the red card against Austria Lustenau. This was announced by the Criminal Senate of the Admiral Bundesliga on Monday evening.

The WAC defender was sent off after 22 minutes on Sunday for preventing a scoring opportunity. Piesinger had brought down Stefano Surdanovic, who had broken through from Lustenau.

His new coach Manfred Schmid has to change his defense on Sunday (5:00 p.m.) in the last round before the points are shared away at SV Guntamatic Ried.

