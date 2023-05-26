Home » WAC extends with Baumgartner and Röcher
Sports

WAC extends with Baumgartner and Röcher

The WAC has tied Dominik Baumgartner and Thorsten Röcher to the club for the long term. According to a statement from Wolfsberger, captain Baumgartner (26), who plays in central defence, extended his contract, which was due to expire in the summer, from Friday to summer 2026. Attacker Röcher (31) signed up to the Lavanttaler prematurely until 2025, his original contract would have expired at the end of the coming season .

Baumgartner in particular was considered a potential departure candidate. The brother of ÖFB team player Christoph Baumgartner was courted last summer. “The ‘Causa Baumgartner’, which has often been discussed in recent months, is thus over. We had good discussions and are looking forward to going into a successful future together,” said WAC boss Dietmar Riegler in a statement. Coach Manfred Schmid was happy about the whereabouts of “two absolute leaders”.

