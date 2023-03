One day after the separation from Robin Dutt, RZ Pellets WAC presented a prominent successor as head coach on Monday. Manfred Schmid, coach at Bundesliga competitor Austria Vienna until the winter break, takes over the helm in Wolfsberg. “The first goal must be to stabilize the team,” said the 52-year-old after the Carinthians had not made it into the championship group for the first time.

