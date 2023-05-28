Home » WAC secures chance of European Cup
The RZ Pellets WAC confirmed participation in the European Cup play-off of the Admiral Bundesliga on Saturday. The Carinthians celebrated a 2-0 home win against WSG Tirol thanks to a brace from Thierno Ballo and can no longer be pushed out of the top two of the qualifying group with one round to go. The fourth-placed Tyroleans no longer have a chance of the play-off ticket.

