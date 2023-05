RZ Pellets WAC took the lead in the qualifying group in the 30th round of the Admiral Bundesliga. The Wolfsbergers celebrated a 2-0 win at TSV Egger Glas Hartberg on Saturday and replaced Austria Lustenau, who suffered a 2-4 home defeat against WSG Tirol, as leaders. The Vorarlbergers, who are now tied with the WAC, still have a good chance of entering the European Cup play-off as second.

