WAC women climb unbeaten in the European Cup

The women’s hockey players of the WAC managed to get promoted undefeated in the EuroHockey Club Challenge II. The Viennese made use of their home field advantage at the hockey stadium in the Prater on Monday and won the decisive duel against the French club Cambrai HC 2-0. It was the fourth win in the fourth game – and without conceding a goal.

Johanna Perlinger-Ringer



“Blood, sweat and bones stalled – everyone on our team gave it their all. We got the first round of the championship, we won this European Cup tournament, we’ve had a sensational season so far. I’m incredibly proud of us,” said captain Luisa Mayer.

Coach Christian Bauer wasn’t sparing with praise either: “We always knew that we would get more chances and didn’t get nervous. The team did really well. Winning a European Cup without conceding a goal, someone has to copy us. This success is absolutely deserved. I’m happy and very proud of the team.”

Swansea second promoted

Second promoted are Swansea HC of Wales, who secured the ticket after beating Ukraine’s Tsop Kolos Boryspol 3-0. Relegated are HC Luxembourg with a 0:9 against the second Welsh club Penarth LHC and Gaziantep Doruk SK from Turkey with a 0:10 against the Swiss representative HC Olten (SUI).