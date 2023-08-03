Home » Wachid Borchashvili suspended from the association
Wachid Borchashvili suspended from the association

Wachid Borchashvili (class up to 81 kg) has been suspended by the Austrian Judo Association (ÖJV) until further notice. The World Cup seventh physically attacked a training partner as part of a three-day training course in the Olympic Center Linz, as the association announced on Thursday.

The nomination of the 24-year-old from Upper Austria for the Masters in Budapest (4th to 6th August) was withdrawn by the association. The ÖJV board deeply regrets the incident and will immediately initiate disciplinary proceedings against Borchashvili.

