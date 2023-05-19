WADA announced that the number of Russians with doping penalties has exceeded 200 thanks to the data obtained

15
The number of Russian sportsmen and women convicted of doping on the basis of data obtained from a Moscow laboratory in connection with a large-scale scandal of the past years has exceeded two hundred. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on its website that it currently registers 203 people who have already received penalties. In addition, 73 athletes are currently facing charges and another 182 cases are under investigation.
