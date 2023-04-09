Status: 04/10/2023 00:05

The season in the North American professional league NBA ended on Easter Sunday (April 9, 2023) with another defeat for national basketball player Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic club.

At the end of the main round, the team from Florida lost to the neighboring Miami Heat with 110:123. Wagner scored ten points in just over 15 minutes, Orlando had no chance of qualifying for the playoffs early on.

Wild parie between Nicks and Pacers

In these is Isaiah Hartenstein with the New York Knicks. In the meaningless 82nd game of the regular season, the team from the Big Apple lost in a wild game to the Indiana Pacers 136-141. Hartenstein got eight points.

In the Eastern Conference, the key decisions in the battle for final round places had already been made. As the fifth-best team in the east, the Knicks will face number four, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the first round of the playoffs (beginning April 15).

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 121-107 in the Pacific Division.

The Detroit Pistons ended the season as the worst NBA team with a record of 17 wins and 65 losses. Head coach Dwane Casey announced his retirement on Sunday following the 81-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls, but will remain at the club in a different role.