Home Sports Wagner and Orlando say goodbye with defeat
Sports

Wagner and Orlando say goodbye with defeat

by admin
Wagner and Orlando say goodbye with defeat

Status: 04/10/2023 00:05

The season in the North American professional league NBA ended on Easter Sunday (April 9, 2023) with another defeat for national basketball player Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic club.

At the end of the main round, the team from Florida lost to the neighboring Miami Heat with 110:123. Wagner scored ten points in just over 15 minutes, Orlando had no chance of qualifying for the playoffs early on.

Wild parie between Nicks and Pacers

In these is Isaiah Hartenstein with the New York Knicks. In the meaningless 82nd game of the regular season, the team from the Big Apple lost in a wild game to the Indiana Pacers 136-141. Hartenstein got eight points.

In the Eastern Conference, the key decisions in the battle for final round places had already been made. As the fifth-best team in the east, the Knicks will face number four, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the first round of the playoffs (beginning April 15).

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 121-107 in the Pacific Division.

The Detroit Pistons ended the season as the worst NBA team with a record of 17 wins and 65 losses. Head coach Dwane Casey announced his retirement on Sunday following the 81-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls, but will remain at the club in a different role.

See also  34-year-old Stephen Curry is having his best Finals performance

You may also like

Fluminense wins the Carioca Championship after beating Flamengo...

Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim against Schalke 04 –...

Rahm wins the Masters – The Team

Arminia Bielefeld annoys Fortuna Düsseldorf with a late...

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Reds must keep on thinking...

Chess World Championship: Ding frustrated after opening draw...

NBA: Golden State Warriors set record and secure...

Mathieu van der Poel leaves Wout van Aert

Warriors, record first quarter: 55 points

Dario Acquaroli, the former mountain bike world champion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy